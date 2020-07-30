A few days back popular lyricists Varun Grover and Swanand Kirkire slammed the music platforms and streaming apps for not giving them credits prominently. Some music streaming apps showcase the lyricist's names on a different tab, whereas some discredit the artist completely. After calling out the lack of acknowledgement and credit on social media, the lyricists have waged a war through a full-fledged song. Dubbed as 'Lyrics Writers' Anthem', the song is titled 'Credit De Do Yaar'. It is available on Varun Grover's YouTube channel. Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover and Kunal Kamra Auction Their Trophies to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Test Kits.

"Credit De Do Yar" ropes in a host of artists including Sameer Anjaan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Neelesh Misra, Manoj Muntashir, Mayur Puri, Kumaar, Shellee, Anvita Dutt. Helicopter Eela: Ajay Devgn Apologises to Lyricist Swanand Kirkire for Missing Out His Name in the Trailer, Promises to Rectify It.

Varun has added a hard-hitting description to the video. "On official youtube channels of almost every big music company, hundreds of song videos have wrong or missing credits of lyrics writers. Be it legends like Sahir saab, Shailendra saab,, Gulzar saab, Javed Akhtar saab, Sameer saab or contemporary writers like Puneet Sharma, Abhiruchi Chand and others - this culture of apathy and erasure runs across generations," he explained.

"Respect is all we desire," the description concludes.

Chinmayi Tripathi and Joell Mukherjii have composed the music, while Swanand has also lent his voice.

Check Out The Song Here:

Check Out Varun and Swanand's Tweet Here:

All the music apps - @spotifyindia, @gaana, @JioSaavn, @youtubemusic unanimously believe that lyrics writers don't matter. Fans who make covers of these songs have way more respect for the creators and always make sure to credit the entire team (lyricists, singers, composers). https://t.co/nckg5IeaKa — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 18, 2020

The lyrics are quirky. Despite approaching a rather serious subject, the tone and vibe of the song is fun. It is certainly catchy.

And last, but not the least, the lyrics of Credit De Do Yaar have been written by Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire. We really hoped the industry pays heed to the subject matter. Good going, guys.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).