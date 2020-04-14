Cyber Branch Steps In To Look Into Sonakshi Sinha- Vivek Agnihotri's Twitter Feud?

Vivek Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is right now in the middle of a Twitter feud with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The director recently posted a picture of the Bollywood actress printed in a tabloid, accusing her of filming during lockdown. However, Sonakshi hit back at him saying that it was clearly a throwback picture and that she is adhering to lockdown rules. She also called Mumbai Police to help in this case of circulation of 'fake news.' Now, cyber cell is probably looking into the whole matter.

The actress had tweeted, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME."

In a now-deleted tweet, Home Minister of Maharashtra had written, "We have been taking very strong action against disinformation of all kinds, I have asked @mahacyber1 to look into this matter."

Here Are The Tweets:

Screengrab of tweets.

In other tweets, Vivek also clarified that he did took a dig at the tabloid and not the actress. However, the Dabangg actress tweeted back saying that he was supposed to be specific while taking a dig and also was not supposed to use someone else's picture while doing so. It has to be seen whether the cyber branch takes notice of the whole Twitter scenario between Sonakshi and Vivek, especially after the tweet is deleted.