Salman Khan's much-anticipated Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai on December 7 was nothing short of spectacular. The star-studded event saw performances from Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva and others, each lighting up the stage with their electrifying dance moves. However, it was Tamannaah Bhatia who truly stole the spotlight. The actress sizzled on stage, performing her hit track "Aaj Ki Raat" from Stree 2, wearing a dazzling costume that sparkled under the lights. Her energy, flawless expressions and perfect dance moves left the audience in awe. Watch the video to see her steal the show! Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour: Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan at Dubai Press Conference Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Tamannaah Bhatia at Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024

