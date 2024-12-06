Salman Khan has always been that superstar who never breaks a child's heart. He’s always ready to fulfil their wishes, never saying no when a young fan asks for a photo. This generosity was evident once again at the Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour press conference on December 6. The actor, present at the event, shared a special moment with two young fans, giving them the chance to capture a picture with him, just as he always does. ‘Bohot Achcha Laga’: Salman Khan Shares Thoughts on Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour at Dubai Press Conference (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Fulfils Young Fans’ Wishes by Clicking Pictures at Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour Dubai Press Conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

