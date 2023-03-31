Abhishek Bhalerao, who's known for his work in Chopsticks, Little Things, Masaba Masaba and Class of 83, and was last seen as Inspector Malvade in the web show Rana Naidu, shared his experience of working in Dahaad, helmed by director Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The show stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. On how it is to work with Sonakshi, Gulshan and others, Abhishek said: "I was blessed with an opportunity to work with Sonakshi and Gulshan among all the four lead actors of Dahaad. They both are fun to work with. Rana Naidu: Abhishek Bhalerao Talks About His Role In Rana Daggubati’s Web Series

"There is never a dull moment when Gulshan is around. He is one of the top actors of our time. I really like the characters he performs. He has an amazing sense of humour and I got a chance to learn a couple of things from him that helped me a lot during my scenes with him and Sonakshi." He added: "Sonakshi is very humble and focused. She gives her best in every take. There are few stars with whom you can work with ease and she is one of them. Right after the first take on the first day of the shoot, which was after months of no work due to pandemic, I got a little emotional and they both helped me with kind words. From that moment, I kept getting better with every take and gave my best." Giving insights into his role, he said: "The character is very instrumental in helping the lead characters to connect the dots to solve the cases and takes them places they might have not been able to reach otherwise. You will find out more when you watch Dahaad.