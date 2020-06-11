Darshan Raval Prefers Not Getting Proper Sleep in Lockdown, Here's Why

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill with Darshan Raval (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Darshan Raval has got enough time to have proper sleep during the lockdown, but it seems he doesn't like his new sleeping pattern. On Thursday, Darshan took to Instagram and shared why he prefers not getting "proper sleep". "I remember not getting proper sleep for weeks and performing mostly everyday.... And now I remember only getting sleep... and not performing for months....(I prefer the first one)," he wrote. Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar Unite for a Love Song ‘Tere Naal’

Along with it, the singer shared a picture in which he is seen sitting in a car, with a neck pillow around him. In an earlier interview with IANS, Darshan spoke about how he's spending time during the lockdown. Darshan Raval Says He Is a Self-Taught Musician As He Takes a Look Back at His Music Career.

"I am utilising my time in creating new songs, improving my vocals and of course relaxing," he had shared. On the work front, Darshan recently collaborated with Tulsi Kumar on "Tere naal".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).