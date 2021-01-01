Deepika Padukone shocked everyone on Twitter and Instagram when she deleted all her posts. Quite obviously, her fans were shocked. But there are also those who saw this as a meme opportunity. Twitter is thus filled with memes that range from shock to amazement to complete jest. Deepika did add a new audio post on both her accounts which can be seen as starting a new year fresh without any baggage of the past. The audio talks about how she is looking at 2021 and she wished her fans as well.Deepika Padukone Launches Her Audio Diary, Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year 2021 (View Post)

The posts that are no longer visible have some really important moments of her life that we enjoyed and cheered for as well. Deepika and Ranveer Singh's wedding pictures are the biggest casualties here, we feel. We know Ranveer's account still has those pictures but nothing like Deepika's. But people felt making memes is a healthy way of dealing with it.

#DeepikaPadukone deleted all her social media posts Meanwhile, neha kakkar's posts : pic.twitter.com/umHbr3MveI — NIKITA🍁 (@Nikitasinha28) January 1, 2021

The meme face of the century returns...

#DeepikaPadukone me fan of deepika padukone who goes to check out her instragram post but found all the post deleted . Le me :- pic.twitter.com/5zpBA2Rd0Z — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 1, 2021

Hmm...think about it

#DeepikaPadukone after all his instragram and twitter posts :- pic.twitter.com/xdgCZcjVuW — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 1, 2021

Why Deepika Why?

#DeepikaPadukone people asking deepika why she deleted all her instragram and twitter posts . Le deepika's reply be like :- pic.twitter.com/923Vym2IiX — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 1, 2021

The before-after cliche continues

A good omen?

#DeepikaPadukone is trending on the first day of the year itself!!..feels like it’s gonna be a good one pic.twitter.com/FSnR6US7HE — Sara thomas (@Saratho59978081) January 1, 2021

Last time an actress deleted all her Instagram posts but one did it to promote her movie. Yes, we are talking about Blake Lively, who did so twice for her movies.

