Deepika Padukone Takes a Funny Dig at Katrina Kaif's Dish-Washing Post

Deepika Padukone is on a posting spree. During the COVID-19 home quarantine, the celebs are all getting creative when it comes to household chores. Bollywood stars are making the most of this free time and are indulged in some cleaning, cooking etc routine. Deepika has started her own series where she goes by the pattern of series as season: episode 1/2/3/4. However, for episode 5 she posted Katrina Kaif's dish washing video. From Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti-Bollywood and TV Celebs Give Sneak Peek Into Their Homes Through Quarantine Posts.

The first few posts of DP were of her self-care, making dessert and so on. In her episode 5 post, she took a funny dig at Katrina. She wrote in her caption, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!!#PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19."

Now that's an endearing post! Whoever thought DP and Kat are at loggerheads because of their ex boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, myth's busted! In fact, speculations are in full swing that Katrina is currently dating Vicky Kaushal. She was seen having a rather mushy Holi celebration with the actor at Isha Ambani's residence. Coming back to the quarantine posts, the celebs are getting creative in their own ways. What do you think of this post? Do let us know in the comments section below.