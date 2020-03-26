From Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti-Bollywood and TV Celebs Give Sneak Peek Into Their Homes Through Quarantine Posts

COVID-19 outbreak has got everyone in Indian entertainment industry stick to the 21 days of lockdown. The celebs who used to earlier use their Instagram accounts to promote their projects and flaunt their sartorial choices, are gone down to the basics. Most of them are posting simple things like working out at home, cooking or doing household chores. But the plus point of this is that fans are getting sneek peek of how the house looks like! Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Plan B' During Quarantine Period Will 'Sweep' You Off Your Feet (View Pic).
There has always been this curiosity around the interiors of a star's house. During the home quarantine, the celebs have no choice but post from their own house! As they posted the videos and pictures of cleaning and cooking and more such daily work, they also allowed the Instagram fam into their nest. Here are some of the posts shared by the Bollywood and TV celebs that will give you a hint about their residence.
Hrithik Roshan's Abode Looks Lavish! Don't Miss That Telephone Booth In the Corner!
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's House In Series- One With Akki In The Frame
One With Their Daughter- Nitara
And One With Twinkle
Yep That's Katrina Kaif's Beautiful House
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fancy Living Room
And A Fancier Kitchen!
Hina Khan Gives A Tour!
Rakul Preet's House That Is
During the period of home quarantine, the fans are finally getting into their pyjamas, ready to let fans intrude their privacy but virtually. The celebs have been quite private and protective about their own personal spaces and fairly so. After all, they are constantly exposed to lights, camera and paparazzi. Home is the only place which was far away from the limelight. Now with 21 days of lockdown, expect more such lavish revelations by the stars of the tinsel town and the small-screen industry. Whose home did you like the most?