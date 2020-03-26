From Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif to Surbhi Jyoti-Bollywood and TV Celebs Give Sneak Peek Into Their Homes Through Quarantine Posts

Hrithik Roshan -Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif's Quarantine Instagram Posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 outbreak has got everyone in Indian entertainment industry stick to the 21 days of lockdown. The celebs who used to earlier use their Instagram accounts to promote their projects and flaunt their sartorial choices, are gone down to the basics. Most of them are posting simple things like working out at home, cooking or doing household chores. But the plus point of this is that fans are getting sneek peek of how the house looks like! Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Plan B' During Quarantine Period Will 'Sweep' You Off Your Feet (View Pic).

There has always been this curiosity around the interiors of a star's house. During the home quarantine, the celebs have no choice but post from their own house! As they posted the videos and pictures of cleaning and cooking and more such daily work, they also allowed the Instagram fam into their nest. Here are some of the posts shared by the Bollywood and TV celebs that will give you a hint about their residence.

Hrithik Roshan's Abode Looks Lavish! Don't Miss That Telephone Booth In the Corner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's House In Series- One With Akki In The Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

One With Their Daughter- Nitara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 20, 2020 at 8:19pm PDT

And One With Twinkle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

Yep That's Katrina Kaif's Beautiful House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:21am PDT

Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fancy Living Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

And A Fancier Kitchen!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:17am PDT

Hina Khan Gives A Tour!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

Rakul Preet's House That Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

During the period of home quarantine, the fans are finally getting into their pyjamas, ready to let fans intrude their privacy but virtually. The celebs have been quite private and protective about their own personal spaces and fairly so. After all, they are constantly exposed to lights, camera and paparazzi. Home is the only place which was far away from the limelight. Now with 21 days of lockdown, expect more such lavish revelations by the stars of the tinsel town and the small-screen industry. Whose home did you like the most?