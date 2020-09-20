Deepika Padukone is one of the reigning queens of Bollywood. She is a globally popular star, a mental health advocate and is on her way to becoming one of the good producers of Bollywood. Before all of this, she was a badminton player. Deepika is the daughter of the world-famous badminton player Prakash Padukone. In a recent interview, she opened up about the time when even she used to be on the court with a racquet in her hand. She features on Nat Geo's Mega Icons talking about her life. She recalled, "The routine was to wake up every morning like 4-5 AM, go for physical conditioning, go back home, go to school." Yo Yo Honey Singh Says Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Supported Him During His Struggle With Mental Health Problems.

Deepika added, "As soon as I would finish school, there was no time to chitchat with friends so I would get home, change, have a snack, go to the badminton court, have dinner, be exhausted by that point and go to sleep and then the same thing again."

"That was my life: No late nights, no TV, no movies. Sport teaches you sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination," she concluded. Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up About Sharing Screen Space with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

But soon, the bug of acting bit Deepika. She convinced her parents, packed her bags and reached Mumbai from Bangalore. Her father said on the show, "Badminton was her second love, not first love."

On the work front, Deepika is currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's next untitled film. Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa in key roles. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife in 83, starring alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. She has also co-produced the movie.

