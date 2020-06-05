Dhakk Dhakk Dharti: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and Others Unite for a Musical Plea to Make Mother Nature Greener on World Environment Day 2020 (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities have always extended support for charity and causes. As the world celebrates Environment Day 2020 on June 5, 2020, these celebs have come up with a powerful campaign which focuses on ofcourse Mother Nature. B-townies like Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and more have joined hands for climate change and to preserve the biodiversity. Titled as 'Dhakk Dhakk Dharti', these Bollywood stars have come up with a beautiful melody to educate their followers what nature means to one and all. And as this year's environment day's theme is 'celebrate biodiversity', the anthem also aims at the same. World Environment Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar And Others Urge Fans To Preserve Mother Nature (View Posts).

The clip starts with Khiladi Akshay Kumar explaining what biodiversity is? Later on the talking shifts to a song which in a way urges everyone to unite for Earth and protect it in order to create a greener and healthier environment. The melody is composed by singer Shaan whereas the lyrics are penned down by Swanand Kirkire. As celebrities, it's their duty to spread awareness and what better than this. World Environment Day 2020: Ajay Devgn Shares A Perfect Throwback Pic With Son Yug, Says ‘Nurture Nature, Preserve Our Planet’.

Check Out 'Dhakk Dhakk Dharti' Anthem Below:

At such grim times when the world is fighting against the deadly virus, such important steps for the mother nature is indeed applaud-worthy. 'Dhakk Dhakk Dharti's' vocals are given by Adnan Sami, B Praak, Palak Muchhal, Papon, Payal Dev, Richa Sharma, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan and Shweta Mohan. Fab work Bollywood. Stay tuned!