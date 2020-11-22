The new chocolate boy of Bollywood is excited to shed the same image and try something more serious instead. Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to make his new movie announcement on the happy occasion of his birthday. Titled 'Dhamaka', the film will be directed by Neerja and Aarya maker, Ram Madhvani. While more details about this project are kept under wraps, we know the team will start shooting in 2021 and are looking for a possible 2022 release. Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal, 7 Popular Movie Dialogues of This Good Looking Star!

Kartik shared his first look from the same in a short teaser. His look is rather formal. In the teaser, you can see him looking at a burning bridge. He has long messy hair with a beard and is sporting spectacles. The premise comes across as a thriller and we are excited to see him attempt a different genre. Kartik's new hot property in B-town currently and is currently on a signing spree. Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: 100 Days With Mr Arrogant, Love 911- Five Korean Romantic Comedies The Actor Can Be A Part Of.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's First Look from Dhamaka

Coming to his film kitty, Kartik currently has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor, Laksshya Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and an actioner with Om Raut. With all these promising projects, Kartik's expected to rule B-town in the coming years. Here's wishing him all the good luck for the same and happy birthday as well.

