Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has voiced his opinion on the ongoing farmers' protests in North India. Many dramatic visuals from the Delhi-Haryana chaos have gone viral online which sees a huge showdown between the cops and the protestors. Having said that, amid this, Sonu took to the micro-blogging site and shared a simple tweet in favour of the farmers. He wrote, 'Kisan Mera Bhagwan'. For the ones who aren't aware, in anticipation of the ‘Delhi-Chalo’ tractor march, the farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three newly-imposed farm laws. Farmers March to Delhi: Protesters Barge Into Haryana, Traffic Chaos in NCR, Metro Services Affected, Security Beefed Up – 10 Points.

This newly passed agricultural law, according to the farmers is not in their favour. Sonu Sood who has been a messiah for many amid the pandemic clearly has shown his stand for the farmers. Latest glimpses from the protests see tear gas and water cannons fired by the police on the farmers and indeed such sight might have compelled Sonu to speak up. Priyanka Chopra Praises Sonu Sood for Buying Tractor for a Farmer, Says 'Proud of All the Amazing Work You’re Doing'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

किसान मेरा भगवान। 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 26, 2020

Earlier, during the pandemic, Sonu had gifted a tractor to a farmer, after a video of a girl pulling a plough in the field had gone viral. Meanwhile, as per the passed three laws by the centre, it's meant to improve farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce in the commercial market, anywhere in the country. But farmers see this as a ploy to dismantle the MSP (Minimum Support Price) regime. Stay tuned!

