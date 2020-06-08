Dimple Kapadia Birthday Special: Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein, Saagar Kinare - 5 Evergreen Songs Of The Bobby Beauty That Will Take You Back In Time

Dimple Kapadia (Photo Crredits: Instagram)

Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 63rd birthday on June 8, 2020. The evergreen beauty who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 16 opposite actor Rishi Kapoor in Bobby (1973) is known to be a phenomenal artist. Over the years she has acted in many films and have impressed the audience with her charm, beauty and ofcourse acting prowess. She is one of those stars from the Indian cinema who have had a balanced career as she has worked in both commercials as well as parallel cinema. Dimple Kapadia Birthday Special: Here’s How the Fashion Veteran Continues a Subtle but Relevant Perennial Sartorial Elegance!

And on the occasion of her birthday, we bring to 5 melodies from her good old days which were fun and romantic. From the very popular Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho to Tera Naam Liya, here are the top five songs of the actress hand-picked by us just for you. So, let's get started. Dimple Kapadia's First Look from Christopher Nolan's Tenet Gets LEAKED.

Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho

This track from her debut flick Bobby is still remembered by fans because of its fun lyrics and amazing chemistry between the leads. The song stars Dimple and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Adding to it is Lata Mangeshkar’s melodies voice.

Saagar Kinare Dil Ye Pukare

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this song from the movie Saagar (1985) was one of the most soothing tunes from the 80s. Dimple and Rishi’s pyaar on the beach won hearts.

Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate

This song is again from the actress’ debut film Bobby. The track saw quite an unusual banter between Dimple and Rishi and that's what made it a chartbuster. Kapadia's expression in the song cannot be missed.

Chhoti Si Hai Baat

Kinda slow track from Kaash (1987), but it’s the birthday girl’s and Jackie Shroff’s camaraderie that made it a popular one. The storyline of this flick was very touching where the leads reconcile for their child’s sake.

Tera Naam Liya

Jackie Shroff and Dimple add life to this song from the movie Ram Lakhan (1989). This one’s a slow melody but the visuals and the leads cosiness add on beauty to the track.

That's it, guys! Those are some of the hits of actress Dimple Kapadia. We know there are many chartbuster songs to her credit, but the above ones are our favourite. Here's wishing the Kapadia are happy birthday. Stay tuned!