Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who will be next headlining the upcoming spy-action film Jigra, has shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of pictures featuring her with her husband, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, her family and friends.

Alia Bhatt Gives Fans a Peek into Her ‘Dilwaali Diwali’ Celebration with Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The actress was dressed in traditional wear of pink and green colours in pastel shades. The pictures also showed her daughter, Raha Kapoor using water colours for her drawings. The actress wrote in the caption, “Dilwaali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated the auspicious festival of Dhanteras with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her in-laws.

Neetu Kapoor took to the Stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a picture, giving an insight into the Kapoor pre-Diwali festivities. Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a shimmery golden saree with a matching blouse. The Gangubai Kothewali actress completed her ethnic look with a complementary choker and a matching mangteeka.

Alia decided to keep her hair open with a middle parting, with her makeup golden-based. Aside from Alia and Neetu, the snapshot further features Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, who were also looking gorgeous in desi attire. We could also see other ladies from the Kapoor clan in the still.

Prior to this, Alia bagged the Filmfare Award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in ‘Jigra’. Revealing that she wished that she could have been there in person to receive the honor, Alia penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram.

The Dear Zindagi actress wrote, "This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life. @vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan , @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame. So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film (sic)".

Revealing why Alia was not present at the award ceremony, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had shared, "Alia couldn't be here because she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie”.

