Mumbai, October 12: The recent edition of the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad started off on a troubling note as a drone show went awry. The opening segment of the 70th Filmfare Awards saw a drone show paying tribute to some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema, and showing off the statuette.

However, as the drone show wrapped up, one of the drones malfunctioned and fell over the audience section injuring a female attendee. The injury, though minor, created a panic in the audience for a good 10-15 minutes. However, things went back to normal quickly as the rest of the show was carried forward seamlessly. Kartik Aaryan Wins First Filmfare Best Actor for ‘Chandu Champion’, Dedicates Award to Team.

The drone malfunction mirrors the recent drone show disaster in China. On October 2, 2025, a drone and fireworks show in Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, malfunctioned during National Day celebrations. The event, titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers”, aimed to create a 3D visual spectacle over land and river.

However, hundreds of synchronized drones spiraled out of control shortly after takeoff, some catching fire and triggering blazes on the ground. Spectators were seen fleeing and shielding themselves from falling debris. Remarkably, authorities reported no injuries, and fires were quickly extinguished. The incident echoed a similar mishap the previous year in Quanzhou, where over 2,000 drones failed during a cultural show. The malfunction sparked mass panic, but authorities confirmed no injuries were reported. The incident has now sparked a conversation about regulations, technological safeguards, and the management of public safety during large-scale drone performances. Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Leads With Maximum Wins; Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

With the 5th industrial revolution already in force courtesy artificial intelligence, the nature of mishaps in the fast-paced and hi-tech world is changing, posing risks for mass gatherings. As for Filmfare Awards, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the honour for Best Actor, and Alia Bhatt was feted with the honour of Best Actress for her role in ‘Jigra’.

