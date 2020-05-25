Eid Mubarak! Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Wish For Karan Johar Has a Festive Touch (View Pic)

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Refreshing memories from the pre-COVID-19 days, and sending out Eid wishes to filmmaker Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared an adorable throwback picture with KJo.nThe 'Love Aaj Kal' star put the picture on Instagram where he is seen keeping his hand on Kartik's head, while the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star is seen joining standing hands in front of Karan as they both smile while posing for the camera. Karan Johar’s Birthday Becomes More Special as Bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts a Fun Throwback Pic to Wish Him!

Along with the picture, Aaryan wrote, "Karan Miyan ... Eid Mubarak (along with a joining hands emoji). Celebrity followers including Aayushmann Khurrana also liked the post that garnered more than 5 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.nThe 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' filmmaker also ringed in his 48th birthday on Monday. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 9 Facts About The Director Which We Bet You Had No Clue About.

Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Wish For Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram Karan Miyan . . . Eid Mubarak 🙏🏻 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 25, 2020 at 1:54am PDT

Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Shatrughan Sinha and many others sent their wishes to Karan on his special day.