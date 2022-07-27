Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in major roles is all set to hit the big screens on July 29. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action-thriller revolves around the tale of two men who both are in one-sided love. They will choose their way to complete their love stories. The movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Ek Villain Returns Song Shaamat: Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Rock Anthem’ Looks Fascinating (Watch Teaser Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "8 years after Rakesh Mahadkar reigned terror on Mumbai, another serial killer has taken birth. More brutal and more dangerous but one that uses the same cover, the Smiley Mask. Ek Villain Returns is the story of two men in one sided love. The paths they choose to fulfill their love stories decide who the Hero is and who is the Villain." So, if you are planning to watch Ek Villain Returns on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Heroes Don’t Exist in This John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Thriller (Watch Video).

Cast

Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

Plot

Ek Villain Returns unveils the story of how after 8 years, Rakesh Mahadkar (Riteish Deshmukh) reigned terror on Mumbai and another serial killer has taken birth. The lead male characters will also be seen fighting for completing their one-sided love story.

Watch Ek Villain Returns Trailer:

Release Date

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria-starrer Ek Villain Returns is scheduled to release in theatres on July 29.

How To Book Ek Villain Returns Movie Tickets Online?

Ek Villain Returns movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the actioner's tickets. Theatrical Releases of the Week: Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns, Ravi Teja’s Ramarao on Duty and More.

Review

Ek Villain Returns review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the action-thriller film is out.

