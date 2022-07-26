We are stepping on to the last week of July 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Ek Villain Returns, which is all set to release in theatres on July 29. The synopsis of the movie reads, "8 years after Rakesh Mahadkar (Riteish Deshmukh) reigned terror on Mumbai, another serial killer has taken birth. More brutal and more dangerous but one that uses the same cover, the Smiley Mask." The action-thriller film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Heroes Don’t Exist in This John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Thriller (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Vikrant Rona, the flick will open in cinemas on July 28. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the action adventure-fantasy film stars Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nirup Bhandari, among others. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Almost half a century ago, a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which they attribute to the supernatural." Apart from that, Ramarao on Duty is set to hit the big screens on July 29. Directed by Sarath Mandava, the Telugu movie sees Ravi Teja in key role. Rama Rao on Duty Trailer: Ravi Teja Stars as a Fierce and Honest Civil Servant Fighting To End Corruption (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. Vikrant Rona: July 28, 2022

2. The Legend: July 28, 2022

3. Jothi: July 28, 2022

4. Ek Villain Returns: July 29, 2022

5. Ramarao On Duty: July 29, 2022

6. Gulu Gulu: July 29, 2022

7. Battery: July 29, 2022

8. Panchatantra Kathalu: July 29, 2022

9. A Holy Conspiracy: July 29, 2022

10. Rakkam: July 29, 2022

11. Paappan: July 29, 2022

12. Timepass 3: July 29, 2022

13. Antarjal: July 29, 2022

14. Kulpi: July 29, 2022

15. Guptodhoner Rahasya: July 29, 2022

16. Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya: July 29, 2022

17. Tu Star Chhe: July 29, 2022

18. 53 Mu Panu: July 29, 2022

19. Upasharga: July 29, 2022

20. Free The Final Stroke - The Second Volume: July 29, 2022

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

