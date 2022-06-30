Your wait is finally over, as the official trailer of Ek Villain Returns is here! Starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria in major roles, the plot of the flick revolves around two villains, with John and Arjun essaying negative roles. The trailer is packed with action, romance and also raunchy scenes. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri. Ek Villain Returns New Poster Sees Shirtless John Abraham Posing With Hottie Disha Patani! (View Pic).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)