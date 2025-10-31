The Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is in India for his performances in Mumbai. Actress Divya Dutta was also among the countless music lovers who attended the concert. Enrique Iglesias Delights Female Fan Stuck in Mumbai Traffic Ahead of His Day 2 Concert – Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

The energetic evening included Divya taking part in the backstage fun and meeting the band members.

View Divya Dutta's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Veer Zaara actress uploaded a video compilation from the musical evening.

Sharing her experience with the netizens, Divya penned the caption, "And how does it feel to be on the very stage where @enriqueiglesias is about to perform...euphoric!! To feel the buzz of the backstage, to meet the band members..my little boy has come back supa happy..and I lovvved the #enrique magic! @evalive.in @maharashtratourismofficial . (sic)."

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer returned to India after a long gap of 13 years for his concert.

Iglesias' first visit to India was back in 2004. Later in 2012, as well, the 'Hero' singer came back to the country.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Iglesias claimed that returning to India was always a priority and “there was no hiatus”.

Revealing why this was the right time for his return to the country, Iglesias said, “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled.”

Reflecting on India's emergence as a significant player in the global music conversation, Iglesias stated, “It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans. They have such a great respect and appreciation for music. I must also point out how incredible the fans are when I perform in India. The energy it’s extraordinary."

Talking to IANS, Iglesias even hinted at a possible collaboration with an Indian artist. Enrique Iglesias To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Pre-Birthday Celebration? Fans Buzz About a Possible Musical Collaboration for SRK’s Film ‘King’.

Asked if he would ever consider joining forces with Indian artists, he said, “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”

