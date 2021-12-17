Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Bollywood's heartthrob John Abraham has turned a year older today. On his special day, the actor chose to surprise his fans by sharing adorable images with his wife, Priya Runchal, and their pets. John Abraham Birthday Special: 10 Extremely Hot Pictures of the Jism Actor That Are Ab-tastic!

In one of the pictures, John and Priya can be seen making funny facial expressions. John captioned the post with a black-heart emoji. Fans dropped adorable messages and wishes for John and his wife on the post.

Check The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

"Beautiful. It feels so good to see your pictures with your wife," a netizen commented."Happy birthday sir. You both always stay happy," another one wrote. John Abraham Birthday: Cool and Dapper Appearances by the 'Attack' Actor That You Should Take a Note Of.

John got married to Priya in January 2014. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the media glare. Meanwhile, on the work front, John is waiting for the release of his action flick 'Attack', which will arrive in theatres on January 28, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)