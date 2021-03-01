Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to post a motivating message on Monday. To start the week, she spoke of how she is all set to "slay" the day. Evelyn posted a picture of herself smiling at the world. She captioned it saying: "#MONSLAY I'm alive, motivated, determined and ready to go slay that day!" Evelyn Sharma Slips Into a Floral Jumpsuit By AND Making It a Perfect Style Steal.

Meanwhile, the actress got engaged to her Australia-Based fiance Dr Tushaan Bhindi in 2019 and the couple has been spending time together in Sydney. In fact, Evelyn often posts pictures with Tushaan on her social media pages. The two also adopted a puppy a few months back. Evelyn Sharma Says She Will Opt for a Second-Hand Wedding Dress When She Ties the Knot to Beau Tushaan Bhindi.

Check Out Evelyn Sharma's Motivational Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn made her debut in Bollywood with the film From Sydney With Love in 2012. She is also known for her roles in projects such as Nautanki Saala, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan. She was also part of Prabhas-starrer Saaho, which hit the screens in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).