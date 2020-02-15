Filmfare Awards 2020: From Kesari to Bala, Akshay Kumar Gives an Electric Performance on His Hits from Last Year (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The annual Filmfare Awards are currently happening in Guwahati, Assam and the location makes the ceremony extra special this time. What Oscars is to Hollywood, Filmfare probably is for Bollywood and taking that black trophy home is undoubtedly the dream of every B-town actor out there. From Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh to Akshay Kumar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bollywood brigade has turned out in good number for the soiree and Khiladi Kumar is already busy enthralling the audience. Imtiaz Ali Might Want To Cast Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh For 'Love Aaj Kal 2030' Because The Poster's Ready!

Akshay took to stage to perform on some of his older tracks from last year. He got into his Kesari avatar for paying a tribute to the soldiers of India and later changed to his usual get-up for a performance on his Bala track from Housefull 4. Check out his pictures and performance videos that are now going viral on the internet. Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar Kick Off the Show With a Dance as the Dapper-Looking Hosts Take to the Stage (See Pics).

Akshay Kumar in his Kesari Avatar

Akshay Kumar Performing on Bala

Akshay Kumar Performing on Laal Ghagra from Good Newwz

Earlier Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boys, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal collaborated on stage for lively performance and the duo together was a big treat for our eyes. Stay tuned to LatestLY, as we bring to you more updates from Filmfare Awards 2020.