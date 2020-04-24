From Kaun to Trapped, 7 Bollywood Movies You Should NOT Watch During Lockdown if You Get Our Gist

7 Bollywood Movies You Should NOT Watch During Lockdown if You Get Our Gist

Tired of lockdown? Even we are. but as you know, this is a necessary precaution to combat and protect us from the COVID-19 virus affliction. Each country in the world is affected by the pandemic in one way or another, and each government is handling the crisis in their own ways. The Indian government has gone for a lockdown till May 3, following which they will decide to extend the quarantine or not, reading the situation then. So most of us are stuck in our homes, and we are safe doing so, engaging in work-from-home and getting more time to engage in our favourite pastimes. Within our homes, that is! 10 Bollywood Hidden Gems of 21st Century to Watch From Home if You Are on Self-Quarantine Mode Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Which also means that most of us lazies are either binge-watching movies or shows or both. We at LatestLY have been offering our own recommendations of the kinds of movies and series you can check out while at home, from revisiting the classics to sampling the underrated.

This time, though, we are changing our stance a bit. We have now curated a list of movies that you definitely should NOT watch while in Quarantine. Not that they are bad movies, at least most of them aren't, but these films aren't preferable to be watched just when you are isolated from the whole world, wondering when you will be able to step out of the house!

Trapped

Rajkummar Rao in Trapped

The movie is about a man (Rajkummar Rao) trapped in his own flat and desperately wanted to get out of it. Do I need to add more?

My Wife's Murder

The Poster of My Wife's Murder

This underrated crime thriller produced by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Anil Kapoor, is about a man who kills his nagging wife, when a fight with her becomes nastier. Not the kind of movie you would want to see when you are stuffed up with your spouse in the house for days!

Gali Guleiyan

Manoj Bajpayee in Gali Guleiyan

This psychological drama is about a man whose mind is getting brittle by the day, being trapped in his own environs, and begins to hear and see things. Watching it would really make you tear your hair out and tempt you to run outside and just escape the claustrophobic confines of your home. Manoj Bajpayee Birthday Special: 10 Underrated Performances of the National Award-Winning Actor That You Should Not Miss.

Phobia

Radhika Apte in Phobia

If Trapped can cause claustrophobia in you, then Radhika Apte's Phobia goes the other way - it is about agoraphobia - the fear of stepping out in public places. In this time of social distancing, you just don't need a movie to make you feel scared of seeing a crowd or getting out of the house. On the other hand, maybe you should feel scared and be at home always.

Kaun

Urmila in Kaun

You are in your home and there is a serial killer on the loose. Yes, RGV's cult thriller reverses the game and turns the protagonist into the real killer. But you cannot ignore the claustrophobic nature of the film and its relevant context in your own life, replacing a serial killer with a killer virus.

13B

Poster of 13B

Being stuck at home mean you are more relying on your electronic appliances like TV and air-conditioners. So what if these devices are haunted and are trying to scare the hell out of you? With that terrifying thought, we present this cult thriller starring R Madhavan, that you make you wary of your own constant companion in this quarantine - the television.

Pihu

A Still from Pihu

The kids are the most restless during the lockdown, since they are not able to go outside and play. So they do what they can within the confines of the home, which means the parents have to be more careful with what the tots are upto. Which means that a film like Pihu is akin to watching The Conjuring for parents during these times. You will think twice before taking that delectable afternoon siesta.