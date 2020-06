The Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" will premiere digitally with over 14 language subtitles, including Arabic, Russian, Polish and German. The Shoojit Sircar directorial, which was scheduled to get a theatrical release, is headed to a streaming platform as cinema halls remain shut amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo Co-Star Tina Bhatiaa Reveals How the Bala Actor Recognised Her from Gully Boy.

The film will premiere with approximately 16 language subtitles. It will be available in Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Turkish along with English upon its release on June 12. Gulabo Sitabo Is My Original Work, Says Piku and October Fame Juhi Chaturvedi.

In "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi, Bachchan is seen as Mirza, landlord of an old dilapidated 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is akin to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk factor of the script. The slice-of-life dramedy, which is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

