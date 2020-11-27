Bappi Lahiri turns 68 today. The man is responsible for a culture shift in the music scene in India. He made disco the vibe that everyone in the country grooved to. And his music manages to stay relevant even after decades. You can't say that about 90% of songs that come out lately. Bappi Lahiri is a legend! Today, on the occasion of the man's birthday, we are obviously curating a playlist that's pure gold. Bappi Lahiri to Compose Music for Tel Ganesan’s Hollywood Movie Trap City.

Even Bappi da has flaunted that the music of today can't beat his songs. "Today's music is not new for me. Though I have composed classical music also, my disco songs got more popularity. I never think that my songs have become old. They are recreated even today. That's why I feel blessed that my songs are always 'gold'," he said in an interview.

So, without further ado, let us prove his words right and listen to some of the most fabulous songs composed by him. Bappi Lahiri Reminisces Working with Kishore Kumar on Legendary Singer’s Last Song That Was Shot in Mehboob Studio.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

Jimmi Jimmi Jimmi

Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera

Zooby Zooby

Jawani Jaaneman

Raat Baki Baat Baki

I Am A Disco Dancer

Hari Om Hari

Tamma Tamma Loge

A very happy birthday to the man who introduced us to the golden era of disco.

