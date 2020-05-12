Himesh Reshammiya Creates a Romantic Song for Wife Sonia to Mark Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Himesh Reshammiya With Wife Sonia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On his second wedding anniversary on Monday, composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya created a romantic song titled "Aashna" for his wife Sonia. "I'm happy that Sonia loved this song, as it had to be super special. She has a great ear for music and since she is already very fond of my other new songs that will come out soon.

This song composed on such a special day had to be even better," Himesh said. The song is not out for the audience yet.

On the work front, Himesh, who is also an actor, will be seen in the sequel of "The Xpose", as well as "Namastey Rome". He is also collaborating with Raj Kumar Santoshi on a project.