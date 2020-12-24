Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan watched the latest superhero adventure, Wonder Woman 1984, in the cinema hall, and thanked Hollywood star Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman on screen. Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of Wonder Woman 1984. Gal Gadot on Producing Wonder Woman 1984: There’s Something So Eye-Opening in Being Involved in Such a Huge Project

"Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love(movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @gal_gadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team," Hrithik wrote as caption. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year (LatestLY Exclusive)

Hrithik Roshan Watches WW 84 With Family:

Hrithik Appreciates Gal Gadot For Her Role of Wonder Woman:

The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot reprising the titular superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince.

