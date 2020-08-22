Vidyut Jammwal's latest film, Khuda Haafiz, has dropped on Disney+ Hotstar after skipping a theatrical release. The movie has received a great response from the audience, if not from the critics. In the film, we see Vidyut in a romantic avatar for the first time. Of course, there is action in the movie. Also, Hrithik Roshan is a fan of the film. The Krrish actor posted praises for the film the other day. Today, Vidyut and Hrithik met over an Instagram LIVE and interacted with each other. They spoke about a variety of topic ranging from action to acting to being nervous while shooting. Vidyut Jammwal Extends Financial Support to Movie Stunt Artists Association During COVID-19 Crisis.

Earlier, while praising the film, Hrithik said in a video, "I have been binging on all things entertaining these days, and I wanted to share about a film that I just saw – ‘Khuda Haafiz,'" adding, "There are many things about the movie that had kept me hooked, but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is.. you have to add ‘Khuda Haafiz’ on your watch list."

Watch The Full Interaction Between Vidyut and Hrithik Here:

Talking about the film, LatestLY's in-house movie critic Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote in his review, "Khuda Haafiz runs on a formulaic template that is made better only by its leading man, Vidyut Jammwal's restrained performance. Makes for a decent one-time watch just to see the more dramatic side of the actor." Khuda Haafiz Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal Lifts This Formulaic Action-Thriller More With His Acting Chops Than His Action Bits.

On the work front, both Hrithik and Vidyut are yet to announce their next project. As per rumours, Hrithik is developing Krrish 4. He is also rumoured to be starring the desi remake of the web-series The Night Manager. Vidyut is rumoured to be working on Commando 4.

