A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA Awards 2022 has taken over the internet. The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night. IIFA 2022: Video of Ananya Panday Grooving to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ Song Is the Cutest – WATCH.

In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row. Fans could not seem to control their excitement on seeing the two actors together . A user wrote: "Good to see them together... Matured people." Another wrote: "Abhishek and Salman in one frame." IIFA 2022: Salman Khan Gives a Shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan at the Awards Night (Watch Viral Video).

Check It Out:

Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan exchanged pleasantries at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The filmmaker hosted a star-studded party in Mumbai last month.

