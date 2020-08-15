As India celebrates 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2020, we can't help but acknowledge that this year the situation is far different from the rest. This time the nation is fighting together against the deadly pandemic of coronavirus and amid this situation, the real heroes who have been keeping us safe are none other than the frontline workers at hospitals. Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to convey his Independence Day wishes to his fellow countrymen and saluted the work of healthcare workers. Independence Day 2020: From Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 To Deepika Padukone's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 5 Underrated Patriotic Films.

The actor took to Twitter to share a beautiful post celebrating the 74th Independence day. The actor along with a poem that spoke about the country's values and foundations and also shared a few pictures of sketches of healthcare professionals in masks. Sharing the same, he wrote, "the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity." The actor's post received a lot of love from fans who couldn't agree more about doctors and nurses being the true heroes of the moment.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity .. pic.twitter.com/N6ag0JKoOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post on Independence Day 2020:

The actor who had also tested positive for coronavirus on July 14, was moved to a suburban hospital. After spending over two weeks in isolation, the actor after testing negative for coronavirus was discharged from the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan in his post also wished for peace and prosperity as he sent out Indepndence day wishes to everyone.

