Yesterday (March 27), Bollywood's biggest night Filmfare Awards 2021 took place in Mumbai and what a gala event it was. The deserving ones took the trophy home and we also saw a few celebs flaunting their style game on the red carpet. However, one of the major highlights of the night was how late actor Irrfan Khan won as the best actor for Angrezi Medium and also got honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. His son Babil Khan was present at the ceremony to collect the awards, But, seems like he didn't have a great time with the journalists there... read on. Filmfare Awards 2021 Winners: Irrfan Wins Best Actor; Taapsee Pannu Bags Best Actress Trophy, Tanhaji Is Best Film (Check Full Winners List).

As after Filmfare Awards 2021 concluded, the aspiring actor, Babil took to his Instagram and slammed a few journos present at the awards night. He posted a lengthy note on the gram showing his distaste over the questions that were asked by the journalists to him on the red carpet. He mentioned how seven journalists quizzed him if ‘he was high because of the shape of his eyes’. Filmfare Awards 2021 Technical and Short Film Winners: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Score Wins (See Full List).

Babil Khan's Post:

Babil Khan's Instagram Story

“Just wanted to share you all that I attended the Filmfare Awards yesterday and seven journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university, really good job. You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. Thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in Bollywood,” his post read.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which performed okay-ish at the box office because of COVID-19. What's your take on Babil's Instagram post? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

