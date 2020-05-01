Irrfan Khan's Son, Babil Shares a Video of the Late Actor Eating Pani Puri and it's Bound to Make You Smile

Irrfan Khan eating Pani Puri (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan may have left for heavenly abode but his beautiful memories will be etched in our hearts forever. The actor never failed to impress us with his acting brilliancy and Bollywood lost one of its gems on April 29. After battling with cancer for two long years, the actor returned to India to shoot for his comeback movie, Angrezi Medium and suffice to say, will remember his character of a doting father for years to come. While his wife, Sutapa had earlier released an emotional statement explaining how he taught her to live freely, his son, Babil now gave us a glimpse of his simplistic nature. Irrfan Khan As Co-Star: Here Is How Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor And Others Remember Him.

Babil took to his Instagram account to share a throwback video of his late father eating Pani Puri in a restaurant. "When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," he captioned while sharing the video of his late father that's bound to make you smile and cry at the same time. The actor was a family man and shared an amazing bond with his sons and was a doting husband. Amul Topical Pays Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan by Remembering His Iconic Characters (View Pic).

Check out His Video of Eating Pani Puri

"I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife said in the statement," read a part of the statement issued by the late actor's wife, Sutapa.