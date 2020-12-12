R Madhavan is one of the most charming and finest actors, majorly known for his works in Tamil and Hindi Cinema. Fans eagerly look forward to his films and his two upcoming projects are Maara and the trilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Since quite sometime there have been rumours doing rounds citing that Madhavan is playing the lead role in a biopic on Indian industrialist Ratan Tata on which the actor has cleared the air. Pushpa: R Madhavan To Play Antagonist in Allu Arjun's Movie? Maddy Answers!

One of the Twitter users, R Madhavan’s fan, asked the actor whether the reports of him doing a biopic on Rata Tata are true or not to which he has issued a clarification. The fan asked, “@ActorMadhavan Is this true that You are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic?? if this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many.” To this Madhavan responded as saying, “Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed.”

R Madhavan On Doing A Biopic On Ratan Tata

Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed. https://t.co/z6dZfvOQmO — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 11, 2020

According to a report in India Today, Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara was considered to helm the biopic on Rata Tata. Not only that, rumours were also rife that Lyca Productions will be bankrolling this project that is expected go on floors in early 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).