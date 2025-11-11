Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently fell prey to a false rumour about legendary actor Dharmendra’s demise, which quickly spread across social media. Dharmendra Stable in Hospital, Says Sunny Deol’s Team, Urges Not To Spread Rumours About Veteran Actor’s Demise.

The confusion was soon cleared when Hema Malini stepped in to confirm that her husband is alive and dismissed the false reports surrounding Dharmendra’s health. Refuting rumours that the 89-year-old star had passed away, Hema expressed her anger and disappointment over the spread of misinformation.

View Javed Akhtar's Post:

View Hema Malini's Post:

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

On Tuesday, Javed took to his X handle and tweeted, “With Dharm Ji an era of Indian film industry has come to its end. He was a perfect combination of masculinity and gentleness. Dignity and humility. Charm and power. anyone who looks at his body of work will know that he was an actor for all the seasons.”

“He was a kind and a polite person with a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to Deol family. We who have been fortunate enough to work with him will always miss him,” the lyricist added.

Javed Akhtar has shared a long and warm association with Dharmendra, having worked with him on several memorable projects over the years. Along with Salim Khan, Akhtar co-wrote the iconic Sholay, which featured Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Their professional bond began in 1969 with Yakeen, where Akhtar penned the dialogues. The connection extends to Akhtar’s wife, Shabana Azmi, who has also collaborated with Dharmendra on multiple occasions, most recently in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Meanwhile, false reports about Dharmendra’s death began circulating on social media late last night. However, the veteran actor’s family promptly stepped in to put the rumours to rest. Both Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to issue strong statements, criticizing media outlets for spreading baseless and misleading information.

Hema Malini wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.” Dharmendra Health Update: Family Confirms Veteran Actor Is ‘Not Critical’ and Under Observation at Breach Candy Hospital, Dismisses Ventilator Rumours.

Esha Deol shared an update on her father’s health, confirming that he is stable and recovering well in the hospital. Esha wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol.

