Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Report Day 5: Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F's Comedy Drama Earns Rs 16.80 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan's movie Jawaani Jaaneman is reaching places! The youth-centric comedy-drama has hit the right chords with the audience. As a result, it is performing well at the ticket windows. The film also sees debutante Alaya F and stellar actress, Tabu. The performances and the story of the flick were lauded by the critics. Now, on day 5, we see a gradual growth in the collections. On Tuesday, the flick collected Rs 1.94 crore taking the total amount to Rs 16.80 crore. Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats The Lifetime Collection Of Chef, Kaalakaandi And Laal Kaptaan In Just Two Days!.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, "#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]... Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz." Take a look at the collections of the film in the last five days.

Jawaani Jaaneman BO:

#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]... Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

Saif Ali Khan's last film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also hit the bull's eye. Now, this flick doing a fair business only will boost his willingness to choose varied scripts! Apart from big-screen films, he is also seen in web series space. The netizens loved him in Sacred Games series as Sarjat Singh. Now, he will be seen in Amazon Prime's Dilli. Other than that, he will be seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, along with Rani Mukerji. A lot's on the plate for the 'wow' actor and we can't wait for more visual surprises from him! Have you watched Jawaani Jaaneman yet?