Jeetendra Birthday Special: 5 Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Fan Favourites

Jeetendra in Humjoli and Himmatwala (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Jeetendra turned a year younger today. Younger because he has always been a fit and agile person. He is called the Jumping Jack of Bollywood for his energetic dance numbers in various movies. Born as Ravi Kapoor, he was best friends with another superstar Rajesh Khanna. His father used to sell imitation jewellery to the film industry and once when he was at V.Shantaram's place to supply some, he was spotted by the filmmaker. But did you know he was cast as a body double for Sandhya in Navrang? Yes, he started his career in films as a body double! The Burning Train Remake: Jackky Bhagnani – Juno Chopra Collaborate to Recreate Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra Starrer (Read Details)

Of course, Shantaram gave his first big break with Geet Gaya Patharon Nei in 1964. But it was his fantastic dance performances that continued beyond the 80s which made him extremely popular everywhere apart from his acting skills. Check out some of his amazing dance skills in these songs...

Chadhti jawaani meri - Caravan

If you hear the lyrics carefully, it has Jeetendra singing praises about himself. In fact, the words completely explain what you might feel after watching him in this song.

Dhal gaya din - Humjoli

Badminton never looked this romantic ever and Jeetendra should be lauded for this...

Mast baharon ka mei aashiq - Farz

Just look at him jumping and going crazy...how many can do that? None, Only Jeetendra!

Musafir hu yaaron - Parichay

This may not be a dancing track but do note the way he romanticises his journey to his destination. You will fall in love with the road and also him.

Naino mei sapna - Himmatwala

This list will be incomplete without a Himmatwala song. This movie changed everything...even the course of Jeetendra's career and content in movies.

We tried to think who has similar energy and poise like Jeetendra in the current lot and we couldn't come up with a single name. That's because there can no other Jeetendra and on that note, Happy Birthday!