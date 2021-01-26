The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have shared a special announcement on Republic Day 2021. The team has confirmed that the John Abraham starrer will hit the big screens during Eid, on May 14. It was in September 2020 when the makers had stated that the Milap Zaveri directorial will be releasing in theatres on May 12, but the makers have postponed it. Now this not only becomes a festive bonanza, but the audience would be seeing Satyameva Jayate 2 clashing against Salman Khan’s Radhe at the box office. Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's Next to Release on May 12, 2021.

Salman Khan’s action drama Radhe is also an Eid special release. It would be hitting the theatres on May 13. Well, the clash of the two biggies has been confirmed with the makers Satyameva Jayate 2 announcing the new release date of the film. A new look of John Abraham has shared in which the actor can be seen in a white kurta with matching pagri and a red tikka on his forehead. He is seen holding the National Flag and waving it with utmost joy. John writes, “TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021.” Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Release In Theatres During Eid This Year, Confirms The Superstar.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Release Date

TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/iFSMq9qMrS — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 26, 2021

About releasing Satyameva Jayate 2 during Eid, director Milap Zaveri had stated it is a perfect occasion as “Satyameva Jayate 2 is a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism.” Divya Khosla Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee will also be seen in key roles in this film that is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Emmay Entertainment.

