There have been several films that released on OTT platforms last year owing to the global pandemic. Film exhibitors have been requesting actors, filmmakers and producers, across industries, to release their films on the big screen. Many wondered if Salman Khan’s Radhe would skip theatrical release or not. But the superstar has shared a big news and that too the most exciting one for all his fans and theatres owners. He has confirmed that Radhe will not skip theatrical release and would be released on the big screens during Eid this year. Radhe: Film Exhibitors Petition Salman Khan To 'Not Release' His Next Movie on OTT, Say It Will 'Adversely Affect Business'.

Salman Khan had been requested by the Theatre Exhibitors Association from across the country for a theatrical release of Radhe, the rights for which are with ZEE, as they all felt that only a Salman Khan film could help them all recover from the financial loss that theatres had suffered due to the pandemic. ZEE along with the Bollywood superstar will take Radhe to theatres as per the request.

About the release of Radhe, Salman Khan shared on social media, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..” Salman Khan Says Audience's Health and Safety Is More Important Than Radhe's Release (Watch Video).

Salman Khan’s Statement On Radhe’s Theatrical Release

Salman Khan has had the tradition of releasing his films on Eid and the tradition will continue even this year. Directed by Prabhudheva, Disha Patani is paired opposite Salman Khan in this movie. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production, Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Are you excited to watch Radhe in theatre?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).