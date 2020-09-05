There has been series of shocking events happening this year and hence many even call it as ‘Black 2020’. From people getting affected by COVID-19 and many even losing lives, then loss of some of the popular celebs from the world of entertainment, climatic dangers imposed, and many other things have been happening back to back. Here’s another shocking news from the world of Hindi Cinema. The entertainment industry has lost another precious gem, Johnny Bakshi. The demise of this producer – director has been confirmed by Kunal Kohli on Twitter. Dilip Kumar Has Not Been Informed About The Demise Of His Brothers Ehsan And Aslam Khan, Confirms Saira Banu.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, Johnny Bakshi breathed his last on September 4, 2020. The cause of his death is not known yet. Director Kunal Kohli wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhann. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir.” Trade expert Komal Nahta tweeted, “PRODUCER-DIRECTOR JOHNNY BAKSHI PASSES AWAY. RIP.”

Kunal Kohli On Johnny Bakshi’s Demise

Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020

Some of the notable works of Johnny Bakshi include Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Vishwashgat, Raavan and Mera Dost Mera Dushma, Kajraare and Bhairavi. May his soul rest in peace.

