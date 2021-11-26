Hiccups & Hookups review: Before we begin dissecting Hiccups & Hookups, the new series on Lionsgate Play, let us make it clear here that this review is based on two episodes that were made available to us. Now with that out of the way, let's get to the hard part. Wait, correction. We think this is perhaps the easiest review ever because all through the two episodes the thought that ran in our heads constantly was 'Why are we even watching this?' Hiccups And Hookups Trailer: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar Show Introduces Us to a Dysfunctional Family With No-Holds-Barred Outlook (Watch Video)

Vasudha (Lara Dutta) and Akhil (Prateik Babbar) are siblings living together after Vasudha's separation from her husband Dhruv (Khalid Siddiqui). She has a daughter with him called Kay (Shinnova). All three together navigate through the vagaries of the modern dating rules and relationship woes.

These days anything directed by Kunal Kohli makes us quite disappointed. Post Fanaa, he seemed to have lost his magic touch of making relationships matter on the screen. Teri Meri Kahaani was a classic example and now Hiccups & Hookups. The treatment is very basic with no highs and lows. In fact, the first episode should have been the second one and vice versa because the flow is erratic. You just have to imagine the timelines in both. You have to assume that it is a post-pandemic hypothetical world where the virus is truly gone as nobody is wearing masks or being careful. What made us think that? Well, 'Work from home' and 'COVID' are generously used.

There's a scene where a young guy tells Lara who is 39 in the show, 'Shall we hang?' and she doesn't know how to respond to that. Obviously, it's a pun on the kids of today and how they communicate. It also seems wildly similar to a scene from the Younger series starring Sutton Foster. The forced 'Macha' in the lingo just because it is based in Bengaluru is irritating! Lara Dutta: I’m Having More Fun Now Than I Did in My 20s as an Actor.

The only surviving grace in this entire series which is supposed to be funny is Lara Dutta. She plays the role of a working single mother back to live her life on the edgier side. The inhibitions she portrays in dating a younger guy or the way the dating apps match people are amazingly portrayed. Then there are the 'hiccups' of joining the workforce after so many years which she shows pretty well. Prateik Babbar is the usual and so are the rest of the cast. Again, we have only seen two episodes, so you never know!

Yay!

- Lara Dutta

Nay!

- Everything Else

Final Thoughts

Hiccups & Hookups could have been a fun piece on how the dating scene has evolved in this smartphone age but fails to make it count. Hopefully, in the subsequent episodes the story will get better. We can only hope you see! Hiccups & Hookups streams on Lionsgate Play.

Rating: 1.0

