The covid-19 virus is rapidly increasing again and has reportedly made Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast including Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta its latest victims. The crew members were tested positive after the mandatory check-up that took place before the shoot and now will be returning back to Mumbai after the shoot has been halted. While Anil Kapoor was also said to be tested positive for the virus, he clarified with the tweet that he is doing fine. It is being speculated that Neetu will be flying back to town via an air ambulance. Sonam Kapoor Slams False Reports Suggesting That Anil Kapoor Tested Covid Positive, Says ‘Saw Incorrect Information Before I Could Even Speak to Him.'

Anil Kapoor was quick enough to quash the rumours about him being covid-19 positive. Soon after his tweet, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from Chandigarh. For his arrival at the airport, the actor sported a black hoodie over dark blue denim and shoes. He was also donning a pair of cool tinted shades and a hat for his airport look.

Anil Kapoor spotted at the airport (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor greets the media (Photo Credit: Instagram)

While Anil is back in the town, it is being speculated that Neetu will also be returning to the city soon. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has made some special arrangements for his mother to come back to town. Neetu is currently in isolation in a hotel room in Chandigarh. No updates about Varun or Raj have surfaced online. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to Play a Happily Married Couple in their Next; First Look Out Now.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Youtube sensation Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. Touted to be a family comedy, the film marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to films seven years after starring Besharam. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had earlier shared the first look from the film and revealed that we would get to see them as a happily married couple in the film.

