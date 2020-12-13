Juhi Chawla is really hoping for a social media miracle. The actress took to her social media handles to share that she has lost her diamond earring. You might feel that it is not a big deal, but the jewellery holds immense emotional value for the actress. She said that she has been wearing that earring for the past 15 years every day. Juhi added that she lost the earring at the Mumbai International Airport somewhere between the buggy and checking in from Emirates counter. Juhi Chawla: Here’s Looking At The Iconic Songs Featuring The Gorgeous Actress Of Bollywood!

Juhi said that she'll be thrilled if someone can help her find it. She also urged the person to report it to the police and that it will be her pleasure to reward the person. She also shared the picture of the matching piece of the jewellery. Clearly, this earring is a deal big enough for the actress to post about it on Twitter.

Check Out Juhi Chawla's Tweet Here:

In the past, Kim Kardashian has cried about losing a diamond earring in the ocean. Seeing her cry, her sister Kourtney had said, "There's people that are dying." The moment has become a viral meme. But, while jokes and all are fine, we sometimes fail to understand the sentimental value behind the materialistic objects. We hope that Juhi finds her earring.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. She stars alongside Rishi Kapoor, which will be his last screen appearance after his death earlier this year.

