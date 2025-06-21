‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Disappeared to Unleash Chaos in His Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, was unveiled on Saturday.

    ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Disappeared to Unleash Chaos in His Upcoming Film (Watch Video)

    The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, was unveiled on Saturday.

    Bollywood IANS| Jun 21, 2025 08:39 PM IST
    ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Gets Disappeared to Unleash Chaos in His Upcoming Film (Watch Video)
    Abhishek Bachchan in ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ (Photo Credits: X@juniorbachchan)

    Mumbai, June 21: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, was unveiled on Saturday. The film is touted to be a heartfelt dramedy that explores life, loss, laughter, and the liberating beauty of unexpected companionship. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, who is a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings’ cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms. What begins as a chance meeting becomes the beginning of something far more profound. The film also stars Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela in pivotal roles.

    Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan said, “As actors, we often hope for stories that move us before they move anyone else, and ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ did exactly that. Playing Kaalidhar was not just a role, it was a revelation. He’s fragile, childlike and deeply human, and through him, I got to explore parts of myself I hadn’t visited in a while. His bond with Ballu, this fierce, fearless child—reminded me that the most unexpected friendships can sometimes teach us the most profound lessons”. ‘Biggest Learning and the Biggest Blessing’: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Creating With His Son Abhishek Bachchan.

    He further mentioned, “More than anything, it made me reflect on how we measure life—not in years, but in moments of connection, courage, and truth. ‘Kaaldihar Laapata’ is another film in my journey that I feel incredibly proud of. Over the past few years, I’ve been consciously seeking stories that offer emotional depth, honesty, and something meaningful to say—and this one ticked every box. It’s a story that touched my soul, and I hope it touches yours too”. ‘Sab De Diya Apno Ke Liye, Ab Zara…’: Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Divorce Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Shares Emotionally Charged Cryptic Post About Rediscovering Himself.

    ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ Trailer

    The film is set against the rustic, raw beauty of India’s heartland, and is a celebration of second chances and the quiet revolution of finding joy when you least expect it. It delves into themes of familial neglect, freedom, and the deep human need to be understood without judgement. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, and directed by Madhumita, ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 4, 2025.

    title="Tweet">

