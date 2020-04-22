Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Will Miss its Diwali 2020 Release Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Confirms Producer Sohail Makhlai

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was the first Bollywood movie to delay its release amid the coronavirus outbreak, Ranveer Singh's '83 and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 were quick to follow the suit. And while Hollywood is certainly a step ahead, pushing ahead its upcoming releases to 2021 and even 2022, B-town is slowly realising the pandemic's after-effects and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad has become the next big release to miss its original release slot. Radhe, Sooryavanshi or '83 May Not Release Immediately After The Lockdown is Lifted - Here's Why.

When Bollywood Hungama got in touch with Dhaakad's producer Sohail Makhlai, he confirmed the reports of his production missing its release deadline. "Dhaakad was to have its first major schedule in April. Obviously that got mowed down by the virus. We had then planned for July because Kangana’s shooting for her Jayalalitha biopic got postponed from July. Now, I don’t see even that happening. I seriously doubt we can start shooting in July," he explained. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Could be Bollywood's First Release in China Since the Coronavirus Outbreak in the Country.

Speaking about missing the Diwali release slot, the producer said, "Yes, we had announced a Diwali release. We had all the schedules worked out. But the virus has hit the entire entertainment industry. Nobody has a map for the road ahead.” With Kangana's movie going out of the equation, Akshay Kumar's historical drama, Prithviraj is the only major festival release for the time being. But if the makers don't wrap its shooting on time, the film may join the list of delayed releases. Let's hope for the best.