On 50th birthday of director-producer and his friend Karan Johar on Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and said that she wants to celebrate by dancing like never before. Kareena shared an old photograph posing with Karan on Instagram. In the image, the two seem to be trying to pout. Karan Johar Turns 50: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Her Sweetheart With 'Pouty' Throwback Picture On His Birthday!

Taking a dig at their own pout game, Kareena captioned the image: "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in well what the hell.. it's us you and me me and you..forevera love like no other. Let's dance tonite like never before acause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar No one like you." Karan Johar Birthday: Farah Khan Has an Unusual Birthday Wish for Filmmaker, Asks “Do You Want To Come Out of Closet?” (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Karan and Kareena's close friend and renowned designer Manish Malhotra commented on the picture: "Karan Bebo." The picture currently has over 66,000 likes on the photo-sharing website. On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo, while Kareena awaits for Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan.

