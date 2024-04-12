Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and praised the actress for the lines she said. Karan Johar Is Happy Being Single, RARKPK Producer Says ‘Ek Saathi Ke Bina Ho Jayega Guzara’.

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a scene where Ranbir is seen telling Aishwarya that they will "chit chat" on the plane, to which Aishwarya, who played a poetess in the movie, said: "Guftgu bezar logo ki adat hai. Jo aankehin keh deti hain, unke aage lafzon ka darja kya."

View Karan Johar's Post:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit: Instagram @karanjohar)

Karan captioned it: “Her beauty, her eyes, and what she said @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor.” Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar also stars Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. It tells the story of love, friendship, and heartbreak between the characters Alizeh and Ayan.

