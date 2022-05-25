South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu has sent her warm wishes to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's on his 50th birthday. The Rangasthalam actress took to her Instagram to write a short and sweet birthday note for Karan. "Happy birthday to the one and only Karan Johar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday", Samantha's note reads. Samantha also shares Karan's picture, in which he looks uber cool. Karan Johar Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Throwback Picture To Wish Her Sweetheart, Says ‘No One Like You’.

Karan, the Bollywood film director and businessman celebrated his 50th birthday at his home with close friends like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, and others. Karan Johar Turns 50: Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Wish for Her ‘Father, Best Friend, Mentor’ Will Melt Your Heart!

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Oh Baby actor's wishes for Karan Johar have made everyone take notice, in the context of Samantha's growing Bollywood connections. Samantha is starring alongside Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of US spy drama Citadel.

