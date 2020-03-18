Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares an Adorable Childhood Picture On Instagram But It is Her Hilarious Caption About 'Social Distancing' That is the Highlight! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, our lives have become so much better now that we get to see some amazing pictures and also her brilliant sense of humour thanks to the captions. Every time Bebo posts anything, there's usually an equally great caption that goes with it. Not to mention we also get treated with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan's pictures every now and then too. While netizens around the world are currently a little underwhelmed with the coronavirus updates, Bebo surely decided to make everyone's day by posting an adorable picture of herself from her childhood and also sending a helpful message along with it. Aamir Khan Will Surely Be Surprised to See What Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Posted on Instagram for Him on His Birthday.

Kareena shared a childhood picture of herself where she's all smiles and has her hands signalling like a stop sign. The actress hilariously poked fun at the picture as she captioned it relating it to the current situation of social-distancing. Bebo wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!" She further asked her fans to stay home and stay safe with the hashtags. We love how Bebo used her own picture as a meme. The actress sure knows how to bring a smile to everyone's faces even in these tough times.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post Here:

Kareena's post was loved not only by her fans but also her close friends from the industry. While Malaika commented saying, "Beebolaaaaaa" on her post, it was her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor had an even hilarious thing to say as she wrote, "This face has not changed. When I give promo dates."After Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh Shares Home Workout Hacks Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

A few days ago, Kareena had even posted an amazing candid picture of her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan as the duo were returning from their shoot and the actor was seen taking a nap in it. Kareena had funnily captioned it as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"to which the actor later responded saying, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana". Well, all we can say is that we are loving Bebo's Instagram game!